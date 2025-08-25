IGP seeks explanation over roadblocks during GMP chief's movement

Traffic under the Dhaka-bound flyover has been made one-way. Photo taken near Tongi College Gate around 10:00 am on 14 August 2025. Courtesy: Prothom Alo

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam today said he has sought an explanation from Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan over reports of roadblocks during his movements.

The IGP made the remark while speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, after a journalist raised the issue with Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury during a briefing at the Secretariat on law and order.

The home adviser confirmed that the matter of road closures during the commissioner's movement had been discussed and said the IGP had already taken steps.

Asked about the measures, the IGP said, "We have sought an explanation from him initially."

Media reports, including by Bangla daily Prothom Alo, said the GMP commissioner resides in Dhaka's Gulshan, and roads on his route to and from Gazipur are routinely closed, causing significant inconvenience for commuters.

According to the report, the commissioner commutes daily from his Gulshan residence.Traffic from Gazipur to Dhaka is reportedly stopped at the Tongi College Gate flyover, while on his return via the Bhogra flyover, Dhaka-bound traffic is halted.