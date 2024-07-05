IGP Mamun's tenure extended for a 'record' second time

The government today again extended the tenure of Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, this time for one year under contract.

The public administration ministry issued a circular, signed by its deputy secretary Bhaskar Debnath Bappi, in this regard.

On January 9 last year, his tenure as IGP was extended for a year and a half under contract.

Police sources said it was the first time that an IGP was given two extensions.

According to today's circular, he will serve as IGP for one more year under conditions of the contract mentioned in the previous circular that extended his tenure last year.

As per the two circulars, Mamun's post-retirement leave and related-benefits have been suspended as per Section 49 of the Public Service Act-2018 and his tenure as the IGP has been stretched for one year on a contract from July 12 or the date of joining.

On September 30 in 2022, Mamun became the IGP.

He was the Rab director general when the US on December 10, 2021, imposed sanctions on him and six other current and former Rab officials and the force itself.