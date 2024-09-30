IGP for faster 999 emergency response

Bangladesh
Mon Sep 30, 2024 08:00 PM
IGP Mainul Islam instructed authorities to reduce the response time of the National Emergency Service 999 for quicker and more efficient service.

"Providing emergency services to the people in the shortest possible time must be guaranteed," he said during a visit to the 999 office in Dhaka.

The IGP emphasised the importance of holding service providers accountable and called for expanding the 999 service through various platforms, including mobile apps and social media.Since its launch in 2017, the 999 service has received around 5.70 crore calls, according to official data. Of these, 83.08 percent of callers sought police assistance, 8.15 percent required fire service support, and 8.78 percent called for ambulance services.

