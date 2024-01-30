IGP asks high-ups to take steps to prevent price hike

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun today directed the police high-ups to take necessary measures to prevent the hike of commodity prices.

"A gang wants to increase the prices of daily necessities by forming syndicates," the police chief said while addressing the monthly crime review conference at the police headquarters (PHQ).

Mamun said the Bangladesh Police has been able to perform its duties professionally in conducting the 12th National elections in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

"Police are now able to face any challenge. As a result, people's confidence, trust, and expectations towards the police have increased," he said.

The IGP also called upon the police officers to fulfill their duties more diligently to meet people's expectations.

He further asked the officials for a quick settlement of important cases through regular monitoring.