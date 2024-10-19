'If you don’t cooperate, you'll be replaced'

Asif Mahmud tells Ctg govt officials

Labour and Employment Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan today questioned the role of government officials in Chattogram in controlling the rise in commodity prices.

Warning the government officials, the advisor said they would dismantle the existing system and appoint new people, if necessary, to tackle the problem.

He was addressing officials of different departments at a meeting as chief guest at Chattogram Circuit House this morning.

Asif, also the youth and sports adviser, expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of goodwill of the taskforce responsible for monitoring markets or consumer rights directorate.

He mentioned that the commerce secretary sent him a report on three-day operations of the taskforce across the country.

"I did not get anything [a report] on how many operations you [officials in Chattogram] have conducted and how much work you have done. The commerce secretary sent me a three-day report of the operations of the taskforce across the country, and Chattogram was mentioned for only one day, with no mention of you on the other two days," he said.

"There is stagnation due to your non-cooperation," said the adviser who warned of taking tough action against them.

Mentioning that after a revolution nothing functions according to structure as before, he said the interim government have so far maintained the system, expecting cooperation from the officials.

"We will break the system if necessary. We will bring in new appointments and place new people in these positions," he said.

Labour Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman, Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Tofayel Islam, Deputy Commissioner Farida Khanam were present at the meeting.

In the afternoon, the adviser attended a views-exchange meeting with business leaders, workers' leaders, and officials of Chittagong Port Authority and Customs House.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) organised the meeting at its conference room with CCCI Administrator Muhammad Anowar Pasha in the chair.

Ahead of the the meeting, pro-BNP businessmen forcefully drove out former chamber director Mahfuzul Hoque, a pro-Awami League businessman, from the venue.