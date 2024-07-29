If they had patriotism, they wouldn’t have destroyed public properties: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today questioned the patriotism of quota reform protesters.

"How could they destroy public properties if they had patriotism?" she asked while meeting female leaders of the Bangladesh Chhatra League at Gono Bhaban.

Hasina emphasised her government's efforts in lifting Bangladesh out of poverty.

"We worked day and night to pull Bangladesh out of poverty. I put Bangladesh in a dignified position, and they just destroyed it. That is regrettable," she remarked.

The prime minister also raised concerns about the financial backing of the quota reform activists.

"Where do they get the money? Who funded their movement?" she questioned.

Hasina pointed out the negative impact of this on Bangladesh's international image and the well-being of its people.

She reiterated that BNP-Jamaat "terrorists" exploited the quota reform movement for their own goal.

"BNP-Jamaat terrorists got an opportunity through this movement. So, my question is, what crime have I committed?" she asked.

Highlighting her achievements, the prime minister said, "I have brought honour to Bangladesh. No one can deny that. Today, Bangladesh stands with respect and dignity. They don't even consider how their movement is dragging Bangladesh down and undermining me."