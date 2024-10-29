If there is any mistake or corruption in our work, expose it: Home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today urged transparency in government affairs, urging people to publicly disclose any mistakes or instances of corruption within the government.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the "Preservation of History and Historic Building of Old Dhaka Central Jail and Development of Surroundings" project, he stressed the importance of accountability.

"If there is any mistake or corruption in our work, expose it so we can be aware and make corrections," the adviser said.

"As humans, we can make mistakes, so pointing them out is essential."

Discussing the prison project, Jahangir highlighted the need for expanded parking facilities and wider roads around the Old Dhaka Central Jail site to reduce congestion.

He emphasised that the project must be completed within the allocated Tk 607-crore budget approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) in 2018.

"Increasing the budget after initial approval has become common, but this project must be completed within the original allocation," he said, adding that part of the project will be completed in the next six months.

He also addressed the ongoing traffic issues in Dhaka, especially road blockades by protesting students.

"Those blocking the road are the same ones complaining about traffic jams," he said, urging public awareness to reduce disruptions.

Commenting on Dhaka's traffic, the adviser said that while road space remains limited, vehicles and people migrating to Dhaka continue to rise.

The government, he said, has even recruited students to help manage the problem but emphasised that a sustainable solution requires collective effort and awareness.