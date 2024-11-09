If play and music are stopped, what else is left there?

Mamunur Rashid says at theatre workers protest rally

The Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation and theatre workers held a protest at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy yesterday in response to the abrupt suspension of the play Nityapurāna during its November 2 performance, following protests from a group of individuals.

The demonstration, organised by the Federation, began at 4:00pm outside the academy. During the event, a group of unidentified individuals threw eggs at the demonstrators, including prominent theatre personality Mamunur Rashid.

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred around 5:00pm, just as Mamunur was delivering his speech.

He said, "If drama, music, and painting are stopped, what else is left? A group could lead the country in that direction. Theatre activists must resist this."

While speaking, he was interrupted by a commotion as unidentified individuals shouted, "Catch him, catch him!"

Protesters responded by chanting, "Natok Moder Odhikar Rukhbe Natok Shaddhyo Kar," demanding the right to perform freely.

More than a hundred theatre workers participated in the demonstration outside Shilpakala Academy. After the eggs were thrown, Mamunur Rashid said, "We won't end this gathering. The play will continue inside, and we will guard the outside. We will deal with these miscreants."

Federation Secretary General Kamal Bayezid said, "As Mamun bhai was nearing the end of his address, a group suddenly started throwing eggs and small stones."

Some in the group accused the theatre workers of supporting the previous Awami League government and opposing the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Bayezid said around 25 individuals attempted to block the protest but refused to identify themselves. Police and army personnel on-site quickly intervened, diffusing the tension without any injuries or arrests.

In response, the Federation announced a nationwide demonstration set for November 15, during which a play will be staged at Shilpakala Academy.

Bayezid said a press conference will be held today at 11:00am in the BSA seminar hall to address the incident and ongoing challenges faced by theatre workers.

Inspector of Ramna Thana, Payel Hossain, confirmed the commotion but said no injuries or arrests were reported.