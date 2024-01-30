If not charged, those jailed for political opinion should be released: UN

The UN said yesterday that people should never be jailed for expressing their political opinion.

"As a matter of principle, we believe that people should never be jailed for expressing their political opinion and they should be released, especially if not charged," said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a regular briefing.

He made the comment when asked if the UN secretary-general aligns with the UN Human Rights Commission's call for the immediate and unconditional release of all political activists in Bangladesh detained without charge or on charge in line with international human rights law.

BNP leaders have alleged that some 25,000 activists of the party were arrested ahead of the national polls on January 7.