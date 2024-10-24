‘If needed we’ll form revolutionary govt’

Says Chhatra Odhikar Parishad

Demanding the immediate resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad President Bin Yamin Mollah yesterday said they will form a revolutionary government if necessary.

He made the comment at a press conference at the Madhur Canteen in Dhaka University.

"Students and people have no trust in Mohammad Shahabuddin as he made the controversial comment on Shiekh Hasina's resignation. We want to give a two-day ultimatum to the president to resign from his post. After his resignation, if necessary, we will form a revolutionary government," said Bin Yamin Mollah.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad held the press conference demanding the resignation of the president and the banning of Awami League and its associate organisations.

They arranged the emergency press conference after a video clip was posted on social media yesterday.

In the video, a group of alleged Chhatra League leaders were seen gathering in front of Madhur Canteen, wrapping up their faces with black clothes, and chanting slogans in favour of AL.

Addressing the interim government, Mollah said, "We have been demanding the ban of Awami League and its associate organisations, as they were involved in terror activities in the past 16 years."

"However, the interim government did not take steps in this regard. So the question arises -- do they want to rehabilitate the Awami League? We will not let it happen," he added.