‘If I don’t keep him in the hole, he collapses’

Tea worker's family struggles to raise disabled child

Three-and-a-half-year-old Gopal Santal, born with a physical disability, faces a life of unimaginable hardship. He is unable to stand, sit, or walk like other children his age. Instead, his mother makes him stand inside a chest-high hole so he can support his own weight when he's being fed, or for brief periods of play.

His parents, Sanchari and Anil Santal, are unable to even say what their child's ailment is.

Living in a modest room in the hill area of Muroichhara Tea Garden in Kulaura Upazila of Moulvibazar, the Santal family's dire financial situation has forced the mother, Sanchari, to take desperate measures to care for her son.

Unable to afford specialised medical treatment or therapy, she has dug a round hole in the floor of their home where Gopal is placed from time to time. The hole allows him to stand for brief periods, but offers no real comfort or solution to his condition.

"If I didn't keep him in the hole, he would collapse," said Sanchari.

Gopal's condition has left his parents devastated, and they are unable to provide him with the treatment he desperately needs. His father, Anil, works in the tea garden to support the family, and Sanchari stays at home to care for their son.

Anil's meagre income is insufficient to meet even the basic needs, let alone afford medical care. Despite their struggles, the parents' biggest concern remains Gopal's future.

"We took him to a rehabilitation center in Khadimnagar, Sylhet," Sanchari recalled.

"The doctor there suggested regular physiotherapy as the only option for improving his condition. But how can we manage such treatment when we can barely make ends meet?"

She also expressed a lack of knowledge about how to access government disability allowances, leaving them feeling helpless in their situation.

The emotional toll on Sanchari is overwhelming. "It's hard to see my son suffer," she said, wiping away a tear.

"I've heard about equipment designed for children like him, but we simply cannot afford it. If we could, I would do everything to help him walk."

Local teacher Sanjoy Debnath said, I visited the family, emphasised the urgency of Gopal's situation. The child needs to see a specialist doctor immediately. Continued treatment as per the doctor's guidance is crucial. However, the family is unable to bear the financial burden. It is critical that Gopal receives the help he needs.

After his visit, Sanjoy posted on Facebook about Gopal's condition with a humanitarian plea. The post subsequently went viral and garnered attention across the country.

The boy is only about three and a half years old, said Fulsai Urang, a neighbor of the family. But for the past one year, he has been kept in that hole. It's heartbreaking to see. The family is so poor that they can't even afford proper food most days, let alone treatment for their only child. They are good people, but they're helpless.

We see his mother doing everything she can. She watches over him constantly. But what can she do with no money, no support? It's painful for all of us in the community to watch this child suffer like this, he added.

Md Mohiuddin, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Kulaura said, we will arrange for Gopal's disability allowance without delay. Additionally, free physiotherapy will be made available for this child through the district social welfare office.

Despite the obstacles they face, Gopal's parents remain hopeful.

"Our greatest wish is that one day, Gopal will be able to stand on his own feet and walk," father Anil Santal said.

Kulaura Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Zakir Hossain said that after seeing the pictures on Facebook, he thought that the child was suffering from cerebral palsy. This can happen if the head is injured during birth. Regular physiotherapy is the treatment method.

He said, "If the child's parents had contacted us, we could have provided necessary assistance including medical care."

Nikhil Chandra Debnath, manager of the tea garden said, the family didn't inform me of their hardship. We have come to know this issue from Facebook. We will take immediate steps after visiting the family house.