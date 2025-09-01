Badiul Alam Majumdar, a member of the National Consensus Commission, today said that Bangladesh's election system, political arena, and democratic transition are now facing a serious crisis.

"The political field has been taken over by miscreants, and the money game has made politics even more corrupt," he said.

He came up with the comments while speaking at a dialogue organised by the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh at a hotel in Dhaka city.

Majumder, also secretary of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), said that although the Election Commission was created as an independent constitutional body, it has become ineffective. "It has now turned into a den of partisanship," he said.

Talking about the upcoming national election, he said, "We must now focus on making this election free, fair, and acceptable. Electoral reforms must be a priority, and citizens must not take on a 'sit and watch' role."

He further said, "The biggest problems in Bangladesh are imbalance of power, lack of structural reforms, and absence of accountability."

Recalling his experience at a university, he said, "Many people can join street movements, but very few actually work on reform proposals. We have fallen asleep. If citizens do not wake up, nothing will change. Where citizens are active and protest, change happens. If citizens do not come forward, everything will continue just as before."

He added, "A credible election must now be our national priority. Political parties must practice democracy within their own ranks, and at the same time, citizens must be vocal and active."