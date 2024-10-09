Idols vandalised at Rajbari temple

Unidentified miscreants vandalised idols of Hindu gods and goddesses at a temple in Rajbari town yesterday, a day before the Durga Puja festivities were scheduled to start.

The incident took place in Sajjankanda Modhapara Sarbojanin Durga Mandir located on Rajbari-Kushtia regional road at the district town's Sajjankanda Boropul area, said Md Iftekharuzzaman, additional superintendent of police in Rajbari (Sadar circle).

"Miscreants damaged idols of Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh and Karthik and fled the spot," said the temple's committee president Sadan Das.

"The temple committee was informed of the incident yesterday morning but they did not inform us as they wanted to conceal the fact that there were no one on guard at the temple when the incident occurred. We are working to identify the perpetrators. They will be brought to justice," said Addl SP Iftekharuzzaman.