Idols vandalised in Kishoreganj and Pabna

Unidentified miscreants vandalised Durga idols in Kishoreganj and Pabna early yesterday.

In Kishoreganj, at least five idols were vandalised at Gopinath Mandir in Battrish area of the town, said Md Shamol Miah, inspector (investigation) of Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station.

Narayan Dutta Pradeep, president of the temple's committee, said, "Like other days, our guards remained on duty till 12:00am last night (Wednesday). When we came to the temple early in the morning, we found the idols vandalised. The culprits could not be identified since no one was present at the temple when the incident took place."

In Pabna, criminals vandalised three idols at a temple in Pal Para area of Sujangar upazila.

Yesterday, police closed Sakiul Azam, officer-in-charge of Sujanagar Police Station, citing "public interest".

On September 29, miscreants vandalised at least four idols at Rishipara temple in the area.

Locals, however, believe that the OC was transferred following the incidents of vandalism at the temples.

Earlier on September 24, a Durga idol at Gobinda Jeur Temple in Mymensingh's Gouripur and two idols at Matrisangha Durga Temple in Netrakona's Kendua upazila were vandalised.