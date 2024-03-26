Identify those who work for silent altruism: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked all to identify and honour the dedicated souls who have been working silently for the welfare of people.

"I would like to call upon you to find such persons who have been working not for themselves but for people's welfare. They never can come to the limelight or don't want to come to limelight," she said.

The premier was giving out the Independence Award-2024 to 10 individuals for their outstanding contributions to the country, at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.