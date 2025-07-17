ICT trials of several cases may finish by Dec: Tajul

Trials of several cases related to crimes against humanity during last year's July uprising could be wrapped up by December, said ICT Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam yesterday.

"The proceedings are progressing well, and we remain hopeful," he told reporters after a court session.

"We are confident the main perpetrators will be brought to justice…," he said.

He said a number of investigation reports related to the uprising are likely to be submitted later this month.

Meanwhile, ICT-2 yesterday directed the jail authorities to produce three accused in a case over the killing of five protesters in Lakshmipur before the tribunal on July 28.

The order came after prosecutors filed a petition seeking their production.

The accused are Lakshmipur Sadar upazila AL president Humayun Kabir Patwari, Digholi Union Parishad's former chairman Salauddin, and organising secretary of the district Chhatra League Shahin Alam. All three are currently behind bars in other cases.

The tribunal also ordered that public notices be published in two newspapers, asking eight fugitive accused to appear before the court on July 28.

The case concerns the shooting of six student protesters in Ashulia on August 5 last year. Police then burnt five of the victims already dead, while another was still alive, according to the case.