ICT replaces counsel for Hasina in contempt case

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday removed Advocate Md Aminul Ghani Titto as defence counsel for Sheikh Hasina in a contempt of court case filed against her.

The tribunal's decision came amid criticism over Aminul's appointment, following the resurfacing of a Facebook post he made on August 5 last year in which he called for Hasina's execution.

Advocate Md Amir Hossain has replaced Aminul Ghani, as per the ICT's prosecution. The tribunal passed the order on Tuesday regarding this matter.

Amir Hossain confirmed to The Daily Star that he received the appointment letter yesterday.

He previously served as the Special Public Prosecutor of Dhaka's Special Judge Court-8 for around 14 and a half years during the Awami League tenure.

The tribunal also deferred yesterday's scheduled hearing to July 2. Senior Supreme Court lawyer AY Masihuzzaman, who was appointed as amicus curiae in the case, informed the court that he had received the case documents just a day ago and required more time to prepare.

Following this, Aminul stood before the court and expressed his willingness to continue defending Hasina, saying, "Professionally, I am impartial and would defend my client."

Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, the chair of the three-member tribunal, said, "We have received some adverse information. Do you want to continue?"

Referring to the Facebook post, the judge added, "Once upon a time, you uttered an adverse comment on social media about the accused. So, concern arises whether you will impartially defend her."

In response, Aminul argued, "The tribunal engaged me. I am honest as a lawyer with 36 years of experience. I need an opportunity to prove that."

However, the tribunal chairman said, "On the point of morality, you should not stand for the accused..."