ICT issues arrest warrants for ex-IGP Javed, 4 others

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday issued arrest warrants for former inspector general of police (IGP) Mohammad Javed Patwary and four other senior police officials in connection with the killing of seven people in Gazipur's Patartek area in 2016.

A three-member bench of the tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order following a petition submitted by the prosecution seeking the warrants.

Monirul Islam, then chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, along with the then superintendent of police (SP) and additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Bogura district, are among the accused. The names of some other accused were not disclosed to facilitate their arrest.

During the hearing, tribunal member Shofiul Alam Mahmood asked the

