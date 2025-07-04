ICT to decide on charge framing July 14

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday set July 14 to decide whether charges will be framed against eight accused in a case filed over crimes against humanity in the capital's Chankharpool during the July uprising.

On that day, the three-member tribunal will also decide whether to discharge the accused, as defence lawyers have pleaded for their release, claiming the charges are baseless.

The prosecution argued that the accused were involved in the killing of six people on August 5 last year and that charges should be framed against them.

On June 29, the prosecution presented arguments seeking to frame charges against former Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Habibur Rahman; joint commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty; former joint commissioner Shah Alam Mohammad Akhtarul Islam; former additional deputy commissioner Mohammad Imrul; former assistant commissioner (Ramna Zone) Arshad Hossain; and constables Sujon, Imaz Hossain, and Nasirul Islam.

Four of the accused — Arshad, Sujon, Imaz, and Nasirul — are currently in custody, while the others remain absconding.

State-appointed lawyer Qutub Uddin Ahmed, representing the four absconding accused, argued that the charges were false, fabricated, and intentional. He also claimed the incident did not amount to widespread or systematic violence, which the prosecution objected to.

Tribunal chair Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder said the atrocities occurred in multiple locations and showed a pattern of pre-planned, systematic violence.

Defence counsel for Arshad Hossain argued that none of the 11 police witnesses directly implicated his client, who was being charged under the principle of command responsibility, despite being under the command of senior officers himself.

In response, the prosecution cited video evidence showing Arshad giving instructions to armed constables under his command.

Lawyers for constables Sujon, Imaz, and Nasirul claimed their clients, as junior officers, acted under orders from superiors and were not individually responsible.

The defence lawyer of Sujon also argued that the investigation report was submitted in haste without conducting an executive inquiry, as required by law.

The tribunal chair then asked the prosecution how long the investigation took. The prosecution said it lasted seven months.

"It is a long time, and the victims' families are now questioning what we are doing, as so much time has already passed," said the tribunal chair.