ICT chief prosecutor seeks access to govt digital infrastructure

Tajul Islam made the request in a letter sent to adviser Nahid Islam

The chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has sought authorisation to collect digital evidence from the digital forensic lab of the Ministry of Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology, utilise the National Data Center's authorised server, and secure specialised cybersecurity for server data storage.

ICT Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam made the request in a letter to Nahid Islam, adviser to the ministry, on October 24.

The letter sought support in some specific areas under purview of the Information and Communication Technology Division.

The ICT chief prosecutor asked to be granted legitimate access to the National Data Center, Bangladesh Computer Council, and Cyber Security Agency infrastructures within the ICT Division for secure storage and analysis of sensitive digital evidence related to crimes against humanity and genocide.

In the letter, Tajul Islam requested necessary infrastructure support and steps to ensure legitimate access and specialised cybersecurity for the digital forensic lab within the ICT Division and other essential state documents, records, and servers.

He asked the adviser to take necessary steps and provide infrastructural support to ensure the accurate chain of custody for sensitive information.

Tajul Islam also requested secure server and national domain email services through the Information and Communication Technology Division to ensure the cybersecurity of the International Crimes Tribunal.

In the letter, the ICT chief prosecutor urged the adviser to provide additional necessary technical and infrastructural support for the fair trial and investigation purposes mentioned above.

The ICT chief prosecutor, in the letter, also stressed upon the significance of digital forensics in the judicial processes. Digital forensics plays a crucial role in the modern judicial process, he said, adding that for investigating heinous crimes like crimes against humanity and genocide, the support of the ICT Division will not only enhance the credibility of the investigation but will also ensure swift, accurate, and lawful actions in line with international standards.

The letter requested that the ICT adviser ensure the necessary access and facilities as soon as possible.