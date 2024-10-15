ICT Chairman Golam Mortuza joins tribunal

Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, chairman of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), joined the tribunal today.

Justice Mortuza reached the ICT around 12:30pm, said witnesses.

Earlier in the day, ICT's members -- Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and former district and session's judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury -- also joined the tribunal.

The government yesterday reconstituted the ICT by appointing Justice Mortuza as the chairman, and Justice Shafiul and former judge Mohitul as the members for trying people who committed crimes against humanity during the July-August uprising.

Justice Mortuza and Justice Shafiul are among the 23 additional judges appointed to the High Court on October 8.

The yesterday's development came after the government reconstituted the tribunal's prosecution team and the investigation agency last month to try crimes against humanity and genocide committed during the July-August uprising that toppled the Hasina-led government.

At least 753 people were killed and thousands injured during the mass uprising. So far, over 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed against Hasina and her party men with the ICT investigation agency and the prosecution team.