ICT case: Doctors falsified records to treat injured protesters

2 physicians tell tribunal that police threatened them

As police threatened doctors not to treat protesters with gunshot wounds during last year's uprising, physicians falsified records to ensure their treatment, doctors of two Dhaka hospitals told the International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday.

They said they showed on paper that the protesters were either suffering from diseases or were victims of accidents.

Mahfuzur Rahman, associate professor at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital (NINS), told the court that on July 19, when the number of bullet-wounded protesters surged, a team of DB police pressured him not to admit the injured.

"Don't be overenthusiastic. You will be in danger. Don't release those already admitted. There are instructions from high-ups. Legal action will be taken against them," he quoted the police as saying.

Then doctors altered admission registers to conceal the true nature of the wounds sustained by students and civilians, recorded them as road accidents or illnesses, and secretly provided treatment to victims, he said.

Mahfuzur was testifying as a prosecution witness in the crimes against humanity case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and ex-IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

He said 167 protesters were admitted to NINS during the uprising, most of them had severe head injuries.

"Many had lost parts of their skulls. My team and I performed 33 surgeries to remove bullets and pellets," he said, adding that 575 more gunshot victims were treated at the outpatient department.

Despite many of them needing admission, they could not do it due to a lack of space, he said.

"Four were brought dead, and 29 others died while under treatment," he said. A video clip, showing partially disabled victims with head injuries, was also screened before the court.

Hasanul Banna, associate professor of surgery at Ibne Sina Medical College Hospital, Kalyanpur, said his hospital began admitting wounded protesters from July 18.

But in the evening, police, accompanied by local Awami League activists, obstructed treatment and asked staffers not to admit protesters. "Police told us anyone injured in the protests cannot be treated at private hospitals," Banna said.

Officers checked the admission register and took a list of the patients.

From the following morning, Jubo League and AL men besieged the hospital entrance, blocking ambulances, and preventing patient admissions, Banna testified.

On July 19, Mostakim Billah, a diagnostic centre technologist and husband of one of his colleagues, was shot in the head at Mirpur-10. He was brought to Ibne Sina Hospital via an alternative route, but no ambulance could fetch a neurosurgeon due to AL's obstructions. Mostakim was taken to NINS, but he was denied admission and later declared dead on arrival at Ibne Sina's Dhanmondi branch, he added.

"To evade police surveillance, from July 18 to August 5 last year, gunshot victims were admitted under fake names and recorded with false causes for admission. They were secretly treated in post-operative wards, ICUs, CCUs, and special cabins," Banna said.

He also held Hasina, Kamal, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, ex-foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, former state minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, ex-state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, senior AL leaders, and top police officers responsible for the atrocities, and demanded justice.

Apart from Mahfuzur and Banna, Sonia Jamal, the mother of seventh grader Mehedi Hasan Junayed killed in police firing in the capital's Chankharpul on August 5 last year, and Shahnaz Parvin, senior staff nurse at NINS, testified as prosecution witnesses before the ICT-1 yesterday.

Sonia said her son was shot in the head.

Two video clips, recorded by a protester at the spot, were screened in the courtroom. Seeing her son's blood-soaked body wrapped in bandages, Sonia burst into tears.

On August 12, her husband also testified.

The grieving mother said, "Junayed was my beloved son. I raised him with great struggle and sacrifice."

The tribunal's chairman then tried to console her, saying, "We are all with you."

State defence lawyer Md Amir Hossain, who is representing Hasina and Kamal in the case, cross-examined the witnesses. He alleged that the witnesses were being "trained" by the prosecution and that they were assisted during testimony.