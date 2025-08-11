ICT accepts charges against ex-DMP chief, four others

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday accepted charges against five former police officials, including then Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman, over their alleged role in crimes against humanity in the capital's Rampura area during the 2024 July uprising.

The charges, pressed by the prosecution on three counts, involve the killing of two people and the shooting of two others in Rampura on July 19 last year.

A three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, also issued arrest warrants for four of the accused who remain on the run, and set August 17 for the next hearing.

Apart from Habibur, the accused are then additional deputy commissioner of DMP's Khilgaon division Rashedul Islam; then Rampura Police Station officer-in-charge Mashiur Rahman; then sub-inspector of the police station Tariqul Islam Bhuiyan; and then Rampura police outpost assistant sub-inspector Chanchal Chandra Sarkar.

Only Chanchal is currently in custody.

The allegations include murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, complicity, facilitation, abetment, incitement, failure to prevent or punish crimes, and command responsibility.

Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim told the tribunal that after a high-level meeting chaired by then prime minister Sheikh Hasina decided to "shoot on sight", then inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun ordered his force to use deadly weapons.

Habibur allegedly relayed this order via wireless to target peaceful quota reform protesters, personally visiting Shahbagh Police Station to reinforce the directive.

Following his orders, led by ADC Rashedul, OC Mashiur, SI Tariqul, and ASI Chanchal allegedly opened fire on the victims. The prosecution claimed Habibur later rewarded OC Mashiur with Tk 1 lakh for the killings.