ICT-1 rejects ZI Khan Panna’s request to defend Hasina

The Interna-tional Crimes Tribunal-1 has dismissed an appeal from senior Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna, who sought permission to represent ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina, currently a fugitive, faces charges of crimes against humanity linked to the July uprising.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, rejected the appeal yesterday after lawyer Nazneen Nahar informed the court at the start of proceedings that Panna could not attend as he was occupied at the High Court. She conveyed his wish to be appointed as Hasina's counsel.

Tribunal member Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood said, "ZI Khan Panna is a senior lawyer. He knows the procedure. How can he be appointed? What is his interest?"

He noted that the tribunal had already appointed a state defence lawyer since Hasina failed to appear before the court despite a formal notice.

"At that time, he could have come to the registrar and expressed his desire. Who will be appointed as the state defence lawyer is solely the tribunal's prerogative."

Justice Shofiul also said Panna should have appeared when the defence counsel was appointed rather than seeking involvement later. "It is like asking the station master to put you on the train after it has left," he observed.

Nazneen then stated that Panna wished to assist the appointed state defence counsel, Md Amir Hossain, in defending Hasina.

The tribunal chair rejected the request, noting that the state defence lawyer had already been appointed and that Panna could be considered for another case.

Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan remain fugitives in the case, which is under trial.