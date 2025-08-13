ICT-1 rejects ZI Khan Panna’s request to defend Hasina

The Interna-tional Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday dismissed an appeal from senior Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna, who sought permission to represent the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina, currently a fugitive, faces charges of crimes against humanity linked to the July uprising.

The three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, rejected the appeal after lawyer Nazneen Nahar informed the court that Panna could not attend as he was occupied at the High Court. She conveyed his wish to be appointed as Hasina's counsel.

Tribunal member Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood said, "ZI Khan Panna is a senior lawyer. He knows the procedure. How can he be appointed? What is his interest?"

He said the tribunal had already appointed a state defence lawyer since Hasina failed to appear before the court.

Justice Shofiul also said Panna should have appeared when the defence counsel was appointed rather than seeking involvement later. "It is like asking the station master to put you on the train after it has left," he observed.

Nazneen then stated that Panna wished to assist the appointed state defence counsel, Md Amir Hossain, in defending Hasina.

The tribunal chair rejected the request, noting that the state defence lawyer had already been appointed and that Panna could be considered for another case.

Contacted, ZI Khan Panna said he did not want to be appointed as the state defence counsel for Sheikh Hasina; instead, he wished to offer his services free of charge. "I will not accept any payment, even if offered," he said.

He said he was at least willing to assist the state-appointed defence counsel for Hasina. "I don't know if I could save the accused if appointed, but I would certainly try."

Responding to the remark that "the train has left the station", he said, "Why only one? There can be ten state defence lawyers."

In this regard, Prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim said the application was not rejected but is invalid legally, as ZI Khan Panna is not a party to the case and has no right to file a petition.

"Officially, such an application cannot be made. Moreover, after five witnesses have testified, no state defence can be provided. It is a universal legal principle that a fugitive accused will not receive legal protection," he added.