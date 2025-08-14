ICT-1 records witness testimony

ICT-2 to decide on Ashulia killings Aug 21

A prosecution witness told the International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday that he heard men in police uniforms speaking Hindi when thousands of protesters gathered at Chankharpul on August 5 last year.

Shahid Ahmed, uncle of victim Md Yakub, testified that as protesters reached the intersection, policemen were stationed opposite them, and he heard one say "Idhar aao [come here]".

Yakub was among six killed when police allegedly opened fire on protesters marching towards Ganobhaban.

Shahid said he and others took Yakub to Mitford Hospital, where he was declared dead, and accused top officials -- including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina -- of ordering the shooting. He named several police officers as the shooters.

Yakub's mother, Rahima Akhter, described the fatal injuries, breaking down as a video of Yakub bleeding was played in court. She and another victim's relative demanded punishment for the killers. The tribunal adjourned witness testimonies until August 1.

Eight police personnel, including former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and others, are accused; four are in custody and present in court, while the rest are absconding.

Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal-2 set August 21 to decide whether to frame charges or discharge 16 accused in the killing of seven people at Ashulia during the July uprising. Six victims were set on fire, one still alive at the time.

Eight accused, including former Savar circle additional SP Md Shahidul Islam and other police officers, are in custody and appeared in court. The rest, including ex-MP Muhammad Saiful Islam, are absconding.

Defence lawyers argued their clients had no command role, acted under orders, or were unarmed.

One lawyer claimed bullets from his client's weapon did not match those used in the killings. The tribunal chair said burning victims required no firearms, "only a matchstick is enough," and stressed proper evidence must be presented.

A state-defence lawyer claimed former PM Sheikh Hasina, ex-home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and ex-minister Obaidul Quader were responsible, prompting caution from the tribunal.