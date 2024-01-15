ICCB calls for ceasefire in Gaza

International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICCB) has said an immediate ceasefire must be enforced in Gaza, as well as immediate and unhindered access to basic humanitarian supplies such as food, water, shelter, medication, fuel, and electricity.

"The physical safety of the civilian population must be guaranteed. The occupation needs to end, and there must be restitution and reconstruction of all infrastructures towards full justice for Palestinians having their own state," said ICCB in its editorial of the current news bulletin released yesterday.

Since October 7, 2023, the barbaric massacre of Palestinians has been continuing, with a total of 21,822 Palestinians killed and 56,451 wounded, said the editorial.

Hospitals, schools, residential houses, including war shelters, and almost every infrastructure have been destroyed, it added.