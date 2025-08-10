IAEA team launches safety review at Rooppur plant

15-member team to review 11 key areas ahead of fuel loading

The Pre-Operational Safety Review Team (Pre-OSART) of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began a safety review at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant today, ahead of fuel loading at Unit-1 of the country's first nuclear power project.

The 15-member Pre-OSART team is led by IAEA Senior Nuclear Safety Officer Simon Philip Morgan, with IAEA Operational Safety Section Head Juraj Rovney serving as deputy team leader.

The team started work in 11 areas of the plant this morning, said Dr Md Kabir Hossain, project director of the plant.

The mission will continue until August 27, he added.

The plant will proceed to fuel loading and initial operations at Unit-1 following the IAEA's Pre-OSART mission report, according to the project director.

The $12.65 billion Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is being constructed in Ishwardi upazila of Pabna, featuring two VVER-1200 reactors with financial and technical support from Russia, and will have a generation capacity of 2,400MW.

As per international regulations, the IAEA's Pre-OSART mission is usually conducted three to six months before the first fuel load to ensure plant safety.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Engineer Md Ashraful Islam, site director of the plant, said, "Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is at the final stage for fuel loading and starting operation at Unit-1, so conducting the Pre-OSART mission is vital for the plant."

According to sources, the Pre-OSART team will review leadership and management systems, training and qualification, operational preparation, maintenance systems, technical aspects of the project, operational experience and feedback, radiation protection systems, chemistry, emergency preparedness and response, accident management systems, and commissioning processes.