Staff Correspondent
Fri Jun 27, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jun 27, 2025 04:23 AM

IAB to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan tomorrow

Staff Correspondent
Islami Andolon Bangladesh (IAB) is set to hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan  tomorrow, demanding necessary reforms, trial of perpetrators of July killings and proportional representative system in the national election.

Yunus Ahmad, secretary general of IAB, at a press briefing at its headquarters in Paltan yesterday said they hope to gather around a million people

"Vehicles have been hired from every union. At least one million people will gather in Dhaka on Saturday," he added.

 Speaking at the briefing, Gazi Ataur Rahman, joint secretary general and spokesperson of the party, said, "We have invited leaders of almost all political parties involved in the anti-fascism movement. They are responding positively to our invitation."

