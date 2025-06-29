IAB calls for unity among Islamist forces

Wants proportional representation in JS

Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) yesterday urged all Islamist forces to unite ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election.

Asserting that Islam represents the country's future, the party called on all pro-Islam voters to vote for the united Islamist forces.

"Ahead of the election, a united and unbreakable alliance must be formed among patriotic, Islamic forces against corrupt, extortionist, and terrorist elements," said IAB Ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim while addressing a rally at the city's Suhrawardy Udyan.

At the rally, the party unveiled a 16-point declaration that includes a demand for the restoration of the phrase "absolute trust and faith in Allah" as one of the fundamental principles in the Constitution.

"Because Islam is the safeguard for the existence and sovereignty of Bangladesh, this must be reflected in the fundamental principles of the constitution," read the declaration.

The rally was a part of IAB's efforts to put pressure on the interim government to press home its key demands, including a proportional representation system to elect lawmakers in both proposed chambers of parliament in the next election.

The party also called for the continuation of the ongoing state reforms and the trial of the perpetrators responsible for the July atrocities.

At the rally, IAB Ameer Rezaul Karim said the aspiration of the July uprising was to save the country from autocracy and to build an egalitarian Bangladesh.

Stating that every citizen's vote is equally valuable, he said, "Therefore, in the next election, both houses of parliament must be elected through the proportional representation system. The number of seats a party gets in parliament should be proportional to the percentage of votes it receives."

Top leaders of different political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Nejam-e Islam, Khelafat Majlish, Islami Oikya Jote, National Citizen Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Khelafat Andolon Bangladesh and AB Party, attended the event.

Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, general secretary of Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance; Doyal Kumar Barua, president of Bodhigyan Bhabanakendra; and Nirmal Rozario, president of Bangladesh Christian Association and Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, were among the representatives of different organisations who joined the rally.

However, IAB did not invite BNP.

Referring to the law and order situation in the country, the IAB ameer said there has been no change in the state of law and order, political character, or extortion.

"There are allegations against a particular party. I do not want to criticise anyone by name. But attempts to sustain the old political culture will not be tolerated. Terrorism and extortion in the name of politics must be resisted."

Addressing the interim government, he said, "Remain steadfast in fulfilling the promises of reform, justice, and fair elections for which you have taken responsibility. Do not deviate from your goals under anyone's influence. Carry out your duties with neutrality. We were with you, we are with you, and we will remain with you."

16-POINT DECLARATION

At the rally, IAB Spokesperson Gazi Ataur Rahman read out its 16-point declaration.

Some key demands in the declaration included that elections to local government bodies be completed before the national election. In the future, a provision must be made for all local elections to be held under a non-partisan caretaker government before the national election.

To realise the aspirations of the July uprising and to build an oppression- and corruption-free Bangladesh, a "July Charter" must be declared within the month of July based on national consensus.

IAB also demanded making public all deals signed with neighbouring India, as well as scrapping of all "anti-state" deals.

The Islamist party also called for practicing Islamic ideology at all state levels to protect the country's sovereignty, ensure people's safety and communal harmony, establish peace and order, and achieve desired development and progress.

Suhrawardy Udyan and surrounding areas -- stretching from Shahbagh to Paltan intersection, Kakrail Mosque, and Doel Chattar -- were packed with hundreds of thousands of participants, including both party supporters and members of IAB.

The huge turnout caused significant traffic congestion in the nearby areas.