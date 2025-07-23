Parents recall the horrors of the Milestone jet crash

Relatives and onlookers wait anxiously outside the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Picture taken on July 21. Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Kafi Ahmed, a fifth-grade student at Milestone School and College, had two favourite toys: trains and planes. Since childhood, he was drawn only to these. But now, lying injured at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, he utters: "I won't play with planes anymore."

This correspondent spoke to Kafi's uncle, Murad Ahmed, at the fifth-floor ward of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

He said, "From a very young age, my nephew would play with toy planes and trains. Now that same little soul is crying out in pain after being injured in the plane crash. By the will of Allah, he survived. But he himself now says, 'I will never play with planes again.'"

Murad added, "Kafi is having trouble moving his right hand. His face and both hands have been burned."

When asked if Kafi remembered the incident, Murad said, "His class had just ended, and his mother had come to pick him up. When the building caught fire, he managed to run out. He clung to her and cried, 'Maa, save me.'"

This correspondent also spoke to several other parents at the burn unit today, whose children are receiving treatment after Monday's devastating Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara.

Tasmiya Khandaker, a fourth-grader at Milestone School and College, suffered burns to her face, forehead, ears, and hands.

Her mother, Saheera Khan, said, "My daughter's regular school hours are over. She was attending an extra class at the time. She told me that she was in a second-floor classroom where the teacher was explaining the lesson. Suddenly, they heard a loud noise. The teachers helped the children run downstairs. In the chaos, she fell. Still engulfed in flames, she somehow ran to the adjacent building -- where my younger daughter studies in the Bangla medium section -- and doused herself with cold water in the bathroom. It took me two hours to find out she had been admitted here."

Jasim Uddin, father of another fourth-grade student, Rubaida Noor Alvira, expressed his gratitude to just one person.

He said, "After the fire broke out, Rubaida was running out when she came across a senior student from the college. She said, 'Bhaiya, please save me,' and then fainted. That boy took her to various hospitals in Uttara but couldn't get treatment. So, at his own expense, he brought her here by ambulance. I came after being informed. I don't know if my daughter could have survived without that young man."

Another student of the school, Tajruba Mahaveen, is undergoing treatment for injuries to her left arm and leg.

Her father, Nazmul Mohon, said, "I was at home then, as my daughter had an extra class. I was supposed to go pick her up shortly. Then I got a call from an official at the nearby metro rail depot informing me that there had been a plane crash at the school and that my daughter was unwell. They were taking her to Lubna Hospital in Uttara. Later, we brought her here."

Fifth-grade student Muntaha Toa had already finished school for the day. She was waiting on the front steps of the building for her father, Abul Kalam Azad. That's when the plane crashed.

Abul Kalam Azad said, "I was on my motorcycle and got delayed by ten or fifteen minutes. As I neared the building, I saw fire and army personnel everywhere. By Allah's will, my daughter was rescued alive. But her hands and face have been badly burned."