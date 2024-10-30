‘I want to see his face one last time’

Says mother of Bayezid who passed away in Saudi Arabia 3 days after landing; family struggles to bring back body

Bayezid Howladar, 40, from Charpara village in Barguna's Taltali upazila, left Bangladesh on October 17, borrowing Tk 6 lakh to support his family financially.

He passed away in his sleep on October 20, only three days after arriving in Saudi Arabia.

His body is currently preserved in a Riyadh hospital freezer, but his family lacks the means to bring him home.

The news of Bayezid's death was confirmed to his family by Md Kabir, another expatriate from Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila.

Bayezid left behind his elderly mother Rahima Begum, his wife Shimu Begum, and his 8-year-old son Ferdous.

He was the family's sole earning member, having taken loans from relatives and an NGO to fund his move abroad in hopes of securing a stable future for his family.

Shimu Begum, his widow, expressed deep concern over repaying the loans and bringing her husband's body home. "We need help from the government and generous people to bring him back," she said.

Rahima Begum, Bayezid's ailing mother, tearfully added, "I just want to see my son's face one last time."

Bayezid's father Yunus Howladar echoed the same.

Taltali Upazila Executive Officer Umme Salma stated that the administration is prepared to support the family in bringing Bayezid's body home.She urged the family to submit the necessary documents.

Financial assistance will also be extended to the grieving family, she added.