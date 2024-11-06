Newly-elected Ctg mayor addresses city dwellers

Newly-elected Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Shahadat Hossain yesterday called for unity and cooperation from the citizens of all backgrounds to build a cleaner, greener, and healthier city.

"I look forward to serving you; I want to serve all the citizens of this [Chattogram] city," he said while speaking to a large crowd at a reception programme organised at the old railway station in the port city in the afternoon.

"This city belongs to all of us. Let's build a beautiful city together," he said.

At the event, Shahadat, who previously served as president of the Chattogram city unit of BNP, also acknowledged the hardships of BNP men during the regime of Awami League.

"Countless people have been extrajudicially killed across the country. Over six million people from BNP were accused in one lakh cases nationwide, including Chattogram, but still, you have not deviated from your responsibilities," Shahadat said, addressing his party men.

Earlier, Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam, chief executive officer of CCC, said in the absence of ward councillors in the CCC at present, the government has formed a 21-member body to serve as the CCC's council. The newly-elected mayor will preside over the council, he said.