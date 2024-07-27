'I know the pain'

PM Hasina laments the loss of lives, says violence was a part of a grave conspiracy to cripple country's economy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the recent violence was part of a grave conspiracy to reduce Bangladesh into a nation of beggars again by crippling the country's economy.

An emotionally overwhelmed prime minister said after visiting the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) popularly known as Pangu hospital in Dhaka.

She once again said it is up to the people of the country to try the culprits who were behind the deadly violence.

"So many families have been affected. Who is responsible for this?" she asked.

Hasina, also the chief of Awami League, narrated how the BNP-Jamaat alliance unleashed a reign of terror and arson attacks in 2001, in 2013-2015 and after that in 2023.

Referring to the killings of Awami League activists and police personnel during the recent mayhem, she asked what kind of politics is this.

Briefly describing various steps of the government including an appeal in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against the restoration of quota in government jobs, the prime minister questioned the motive of the student movement.

She said the agitating students declared a complete shutdown that led to countrywide destruction of government properties and left a number of people killed.

"My question to the people of this country is, what was my fault? I am working for the welfare of the people to upgrade their lives and livelihoods. Is that my fault?" she said.

The PM said she repeatedly requested the agitating students to have patience as their wishes will be fulfilled by the apex court and the government is also in favour of them.

She lamented the impact of the violence on public transport services. She said damage to metro stations will result in traffic congestion.

"People used to save time commuting by metro. Now, the stations are burned, and we are back to traffic jams."

She questioned why the total shutdown continued after the apex court issued status-quo on the quota issue making no quota in the government jobs.

"I don't know why their shutdown was not stopped despite meeting all of their demands," she said.

The prime minister urged the public to stand against violence and support the government's efforts to maintain peace and progress.

"I do not want to see mothers losing their children like this. I have lost my parents; I know the pain. I ask for everyone's cooperation to prevent such tragedies," said an emotional Hasina referring to the deaths.

The prime minister reiterated that her government would do everything possible to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

She said the government will provide artificial limbs to those who need them.

"I will do my best," she said.

During her visit to the Pongu hospital, she enquired about the treatment of the injured people.

The prime minister was seen hugging the female relatives of the injured people to console them with assurance of extending all sorts of assistance for their proper treatment and rehabilitation.

Nitor Director Prof Dr Kazi Shamim Uzzaman apprised the prime minister of treatment of the victims.

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen and State Minister for Health Dr Rokeya Sultana, former Health Minister AFM Ruhal Haque accompanied the prime minister.