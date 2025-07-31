‘I just did what any teacher should’

College teacher recalls standing up to protect students from violence

Aklima Akter confronting a group of men, including a police official, in Dhaka’s Middle Badda area on July 18, 2024 while she was shielding students from being beaten and harassed. PHOTO: VIDEO GRAB

On July 18, 2024, tensions flared outside the home of Aklima Akter, an assistant professor at Kabi Nazrul Government College.

From her balcony in Dhaka's Middle Badda, she watched as students from institutions like BRAC University, Gulshan Commerce College, and Canadian University attempted to join a protest rally -- only to be stopped, harassed, and beaten.

Just across from her home stood a local Awami League office, and the situation was quickly spiralling out of control.

"I could see everything from above," Aklima recalled. "First, they tried to push the students away. Then they started beating them. And I could not just watch."

So, she stepped into the chaos.

I saw a boy being hit. I rushed downstairs. They said he was a terrorist. I asked, 'Where is his weapon?' They couldn't show anything. — Aklima Akter

"I saw a boy being hit. I rushed downstairs," she said. "They said he was a terrorist. I asked, 'Where is his weapon?' They couldn't show anything."

That moment, captured on video, went viral. It showed Aklima shielding students and confronting men twice her size with calm yet firm resolve. She was risking everything for a student she didn't even know.

"No, he wasn't from my college," she said. "I didn't know his name. But he was a student, and that was enough."

Later that day, a clip from a live TV broadcast circulated online, showing Aklima in a heated exchange with police and unidentified men in plain clothes. As she tried to shield students, she was being called a "Razakar".

The men, chanting slogans associated with the AL, were seen pushing her repeatedly. Later, police and bystanders escorted her behind a gate for safety. Even then, the men continued shouting insults in front of cameras.

Asked what gave her the courage that day, she simply said, "I just did what any teacher should. If we don't stand by our students, who will?"

For nearly three weeks after the incident, Aklima said she lived under what felt like "house arrest". The local AL office, only metres from her home, became a source of threats and fear.

"They threatened my husband and even the building's doormen," she said. "They'd say, 'Let the right time come and we will deal with you.'"

Branded a traitor and "Razakar" by local thugs, she stopped leaving the house.

"Some of them have known me since childhood," she said quietly. "But when it comes to political gains, people forget who you are."

Still, she continued supporting her students remotely, as many were reaching out to her for guidance and reassurance.

"I told them whatever I could. If I could protect even one student, I felt I was doing my duty," she said.

Though not politically active, Aklima said her conscience had been stirred earlier, on July 16, when Abu Sayed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, was killed.

"Abu Sayed was not my student. But he was a student. The fact that no teacher came forward, no one stood by his body, haunted me," she said.

It was then that she made a promise to herself: "If something like this happens again, I will not stay silent."

Aklima has lived her whole life in the same Badda neighbourhood. She completed her HSC at Holy Cross College and later studied philosophy at Dhaka University.

She recalled her university days in the early 2000s, which were marked by unrest.

"There were processions, gunshots… We'd run to Kalabhaban to hide," she said. "Our honours took eight years to complete. But I was never involved in politics. I was always focused on books and classes."

Aklima's dream is a revolution through curriculum, not slogans. "We need an education system that produces human beings, not just degree holders."

Real reform, she believes, starts in classrooms -- with updated curricula, trained teachers, moral education, and above all, compassion.

"In universities, we say, 'Enter to learn, leave to serve.' But right now, we are doing neither. That must change."

She knows change is not possible overnight, but believes it can happen over generations.

"I may not see it in my lifetime, but if we start now, maybe our grandchildren will see it."