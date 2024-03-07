Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Mar 7, 2024 02:13 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 7, 2024 02:18 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

I doubt whether those who don't observe March 7 really believe in independence: FM

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Mar 7, 2024 02:13 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 7, 2024 02:18 PM

Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud today said he wonders whether those denying March 7 actually believe in the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh.

He said these individuals and entities, including BNP, do not observe March 7.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"History of Bangladesh and independence cannot be complete without March 7. So those who do not believe or practice it, I doubt whether they really believe in independence."

The minister made the remarks while exchanging views with journalists after AL paid floral tributes to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32.

The foreign minister said the March 7 speech is not just a speech, it is an epic poem written with the aim of liberating a nation.

The father of the nation announced, "This struggle is a struggle for liberation, this struggle is a struggle for independence."

"Bangabandhu also said, 'Be prepared with whatever you have, we need to face the enemies.' He called upon the unarmed nation to transform into an armed nation and took time till March 26 after which he declared final independence," Hasan said.

In fact, Bangabandhu called for independence on March 7 and he made the announcement, he said.

"On that day, the Pakistan Intelligence Agency sent a report to Rawalpindi from Dhaka -- 'The clever Sheikh Mujib has practically declared the independence of East Pakistan. But we had nothing to do but watch.'

"Bangabandhu called for independence in such a way that there was no chance to accuse him," Hasan said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৭ মার্চের ভাষণ মানুষকে শুধু উদ্বুদ্ধই করেনি, যুদ্ধে বিজয়ও এনে দিয়েছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

রাজধানীর ওসমানী স্মৃতি মিলনায়তনে ‘ঐতিহাসিক ৭ মার্চ-২০২৪’ উদযাপন উপলক্ষ্যে সংস্কৃতি মন্ত্রণালয় আয়োজিত অনুষ্ঠানে প্রধান অতিথির ভাষণে একথা বলেন

১০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকার ৭২০ শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান অগ্নিঝুঁকিতে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X