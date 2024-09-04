‘I didn’t see daylight for eight years’

Abdullahil Amaan Azmi shares story of being held in Aynaghar

Brig Gen (suspended) Abdullahil Amaan Azmi yesterday shared his experience during his eight-year imprisonment in Aynaghar.

Azmi said he didn't get to see daylight for the last eight years of his stay in Aynaghar.

"I always thought that they might kill me through crossfire. I used to cry to Allah so that my body could reach my family," he said at a press conference.

Azmi organised the press conference at the Jatiya Press Club, where he appeared virtually.

Dhaka south city of Jamaat telecast the live video on Facebook.

Azmi is the son of former Jamaat-e-Islami ameer late Ghulam Azam.

Azmi went missing on the night of August 22, 2016, his family said.

While describing the experience of his days in Aynaghar, Azmi said, "I cannot express in words how badly I was treated."

In a show of silent protest against the torture, Azim has grown his hair long, nearly to his waist.

Azmi said on the night of August 6, he was finally released and left blindfolded at Alenga, Tangail.

Recalling the day of his abduction, Azmi said, "When they came to my house, I asked them who they were and asked for their ID cards. I wanted to know if there was any warrant for my arrest. They did not respond to any of my words."

"Among them was an army officer who misbehaved with me. They even misbehaved with my wife," he said.

"At one point, they forced me to board in a car. I was taken to a place blindfolded. I was left there in a dark room. They even took me to the toilet blindfolded," he added.

At that time, Jamaat said he was arrested from his house in Boro Moghbazar of the capital by individuals posing as law enforcement officers.

In the briefing, Azmi demanded that the government give exemplary punishment to those involved in enforced disappearance and other types of criminal activities.

Azmi also said the present constitution of Bangladesh is not legal. He, therefore, demanded that the interim government enact a new constitution.

Meanwhile, Azmi also demanded to form a new national anthem, claiming that the present national anthem is a "violation of the spirit of independent Bangladesh".

At the briefing, Azmi also made claims regarding the number of martyred people in the Liberation War.

He claimed, "The number of martyred people in the Liberation War is not actually three million, but rather 2.86 lakh according to a survey."

Azmi called upon the government to conduct a survey to know the actual figure of martyrs in the Liberation War.