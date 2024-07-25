‘I apprehended such an attack’

Says PM at Editors’ Guild event

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said she had an apprehension that the BNP-Jamaat nexus might unleash destruction across the country to cripple the economy and hold back the nation from marching towards prosperity.

"…they [BNP-Jamaat] tried to prevent us from holding the election [January 7], but we held it. Then they thought the election would not be acceptable to all, but we could make it acceptable. We formed the government. But I had an apprehension that a blow like this [recent violence] would come," she said.

Hasina was exchanging views with the editors and heads of news of different media outlets at a meeting, organised by Editors' Guild, at her office.

The premier said the BNP-Jamaat clique had unleashed arson attacks and killings before and after the 2014 general election. Hundreds of people were killed and thousands injured at that time.

"I did not want to see any incident that might lead to an unwanted situation in the country. Their target was to destroy the country's economy."

She questioned the understanding of those people who supported the recent mayhem.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, said that the only aim of the vested quarter is to harm the country's independence and halt the continuation of democracy.

She said that she never wanted to deploy army personnel. "We called in the army after they [students] declared that they were not involved in subversive activities."

The PM also said she did not want to impose curfew as the country has been seeing a democratic environment for 15 years.

She requested the people to resist those who have caused harm to the country.

"They have destroyed all the structures built to ensure the welfare of the people …. Who will be the worst sufferer? Of course the mass people. Now it is the responsibility of the mass people to resist terrorism and militancy."

Hasina said that the targets of the recent violence were the AL, freedom fighters, and pro-liberation forces.

She questioned why the students gave the scope to the militants for carrying out heinous activities even though all their demands were met.

Speaking at the meeting, editors and senior journalists demanded the perpetrators of the recent violence be punished.

They wondered whether there was any failure in executing the intelligence report to thwart the mayhem unleashed by the BNP-Jamaat in the name of the quota-reform movement by students.

They stressed the need for strengthening the AL, evaluating the activities of the public representatives alongside and taking effective measures to attract more meritorious students to Chhatra League.

PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan moderated the programme.

