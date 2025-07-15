Husband dies after hearing news of wife's death

An elderly couple from West Rautgaon in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila passed away just hours apart today. Photo: Collected

An elderly couple from West Rautgaon in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila passed away just hours apart today, leaving the local community mourning.

Rina Begum, 68, died in the early hours of the morning, while her husband Waris Mia, 75, passed away shortly afterwards upon receiving news of Rina's death.

According to family members, Rina had been visiting her daughter's home in the Bhanugach area of Kamalganj upazila when she suddenly fell ill due to age-related complications, passing away around 1:30am.

Just a few hours later, after performing ablution for Fajr prayers, Waris Mia received the devastating news of his wife's passing over the phone. Moments later, he collapsed and died.

"The whole area is grieving. This is something we'll remember for a long time," said a neighbour.

Former chairman of Rautgaon Union, Abdul Jalil Jamal, told The Daily Star that Waris Mia was survived by four daughters and one son, he was a member of the management committee of Rautgaon Hafiziya Madrasa and an honorary member of the Rautgaon Jame Masjid committee.

The couple were laid to rest side by side following a joint funeral held at the Rautgaon Boro Mokam premises at 3:30pm today.