Hundreds of workers stage demo in Gazipur demanding Tk 12,500 minimum wage

Several hundred workers of Partex Beverage Ltd in Gazipur staged a demonstration since morning today to press home their 18-point demand, including a minimum wage of Tk 12,500.

Gazipur Industrial Police Inspector Suman Mia told our local correspondent that the workers started protesting around 9:00am in front of their factory at Bangla Bazar on Rajendrapur-Mirzapur regional road.

According to the workers, they have already submitted their demands to the factory's general manager. They will return to work once the demands are met.

Partex Beverage Ltd General Manager Roudra Alam said, "We could not yet take any initiative to meet their demands. So, they [workers] are continuing their demonstration."

The demands include Tk 6,000 as instant increment of salary; annual increment by revising the pay scale; introduction of the system of attendance bonus and night allowance; Tk 300 as overtime payment; payment of salary within five working days; and four-month maternity leave with full salary payment.