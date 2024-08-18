Hundreds of Village Police members demonstrating in front of Yunus's residence

Several hundred members of Village Police have taken position in front of State Guest House Jamuna, the residence of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, demanding regularisation of their jobs.

Before taking position there, the protesters blocked the road stretching from the Jatiya Press Club to the Supreme Court, demanding a pay scale similar to that of regular police.

They also demanded that the Village Police be transferred under the jurisdiction of the home ministry, as they are currently under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives.

They gathered in front of the press club around 8:00am and staged demonstration chanting slogans for the regularisation of their jobs and improvement of their facilities. Then around 1:30pm, the protesters blocked the road, causing severe traffic congestion.

Around 2:10pm, the demonstrators brought out a procession and marched towards the residence of the chief adviser.

Lal Miah, one of the coordinators of the movement, said they have long been deprived of their rights.

"We want the regularisation of our jobs and the facilities we deserve," he told The Daily Star.

The Village Police have been protesting on the streets for the last five days demanding regularisation.