Human Rights Day: Police 'foil' Mayer Dak’s programme

A programme of Mayer Dak, a platform for family members of the victims of enforced disappearance, was foiled in the face of police resistance today.

The platform was holding a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club on the eve of Human Rights Day.

According to our reporter on the spot, the programme was interrupted around 11:00pm by law enforcers.

Shortly after that, a scuffle broke out. The law enforcers, who took position at the venue even before the organisers of the event came there, then dispersed the members of the platform.

Police also snatched away the microphone when Anisa Islam Insha, daughter of a victim of enforced disappearance, was speaking at the programme.

However, the members again regrouped in front of the press club and were continuing the programme when the report was filed.