Human Rights Day: AL to hold rally Dec 10

The Awami League will hold a rally in Dhaka on December 10 marking Human Rights Day.

Dhaka City (South) unit AL will organise the rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, according to a press release signed by the unit's Office Secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz yesterday.

The rally will be held at 3:00pm, demanding speedy trial of those behind arson and petrol bomb attacks. 

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will attend the rally as chief guest. Central AL leaders will also participate in the rally.

