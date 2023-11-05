A human hauler all to myself from Mirpur-2 to Farmgate

A commuter’s experience on near-deserted streets amid the blockade

The roads were empty and I was the only passenger in the human hauler. Yet it took me 45 minutes to reach Farmgate from Mirpur-2.

Despite the empty roads, the driver made numerous stops and waited for five to seven minute, hoping to pick up passengers. He kept calling out, "Farmgate, Farmgate!", but there was no response.

The bustling streets of Dhaka, usually teeming with life and movement, wore a desolate look on the first day of the two-day blockade being enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. As I ventured out from my home in Mirpur-2 around 11:00am, I was met with an eerie silence and empty roads.

I usually take a rickshaw, CNG-run auto-rickshaw, a human hauler, or use a ride-sharing app to get to work, but all these options were thin on the ground today.

When I finally spotted a human hauler, I thought I would be at work in no time, and that too without breaking the bank.

The human hauler usually stops to take passengers from Aamtola, Radio Station, and Agargaon with the final destination being Farmgate.

On a regular day, passengers can be seen standing on the vehicle's entrance platform as there is no more room inside. But today, the scenario was different. As the driver stopped at different points, he was met with disappointment as there were no passengers.

With the roads being largely empty and devoid of the cacophony of horns, and I felt privileged to be the sole occupant of the vehicle. That was until the long wait at each stop, when I feared that he would ask me to get off at any moment because my fare was obviously not incentive enough for him to make the 8km trip.

We reached Farmgate in 45 mins and I paid him the fare of Tk 35.

On regular days, the hauler is packed with 15-17 passengers and the fare collected would be at least 10-15 times the amount I paid.

I was left feeling grateful to the driver for making the entire trip and not leaving me stranded, even though his hopes of at least a few more passengers were dashed.