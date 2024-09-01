Human chain protests attacks on journos

Protesting attacks on journalists in the upazila and across the country, local journalists yesterday held a human chain in front of the press club in Patuakhali's Baufal upazila.

The hour-long event began around 10:00am and ended with a rally.

Speakers at the event urged the interim government to create a conducive environment for free and fair journalism.

Mentionable, several journalists in the upazila were attacked, threatened and sued in the aftermath of the Awami League government's resignation on August 5.

Emran Hasan Sohel, a journalist of Bangla daily Kaler Kantho, was attacked and his residence was vandalised.

ABM Mizanur Rahman, Baufal correspondent of Bangla daily Prothom Alo, was threatened, while Akash Feroz of Bhorer Kagoj and Moshiur Rahman of Kalbela were sued under the Cyber Security Act by a local Jubo League leader.

Kamruzzaman Bachchu and Tofajzel Hossain, president and general secretary of the press club respectively, as well as several other journalists spoke at the event.