Human chain in Gazipur demanding justice for murdered garment worker

The Bangladesh Garments and Sweater Workers Trade Union Centre today formed a human chain demanding justice for the murder of Greenland Garments worker Hridoy in Gazipur's Konabari area.

The demonstration was held in front of the Gazipur Deputy Commissioner's office at 1:00pm.

Aminul Islam, president of the trade union's Gazipur district committee, said, "Workers are killed again and again, yet there is no justice, no punishment. Because they are capitalists, they are treated as kings in this country."

Jalal Howlader, general secretary of the organisation's Gazipur district committee, said, "A worker, Hridoy, was tied with a rope and beaten to death at Greenland Garments in Konabari. We demand a fair and impartial trial for this brutal murder."

A protest rally was held after the human chain.

Other speakers included General Secretary Jalal Howlader, Organising Secretary Sohel Rana Jibon, Gazipur district president of the Khet Majur Samity Ohiduzzaman, and labour leader Rehena.

They demanded immediate trial and exemplary punishment for those involved in Hridoy's killing.

According to police, Hridoy, 19, a mechanic at Greenland Garments Limited and a resident of Ghatail upazila in Tangail, was tied up and beaten to death early Saturday inside the factory premises.

The incident came to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media. In the footage, a shirtless Hridoy is seen tied to a window, visibly writhing in pain. Blood is seen dripping from his nose and mouth, and his jeans are stained with blood. Voices in the background can be heard saying, "He's been beaten so much, [still] nothing happened, he's not dead."

Following the video's circulation, hundreds of enraged workers staged protests, blocking a highway for several hours yesterday. Law enforcement later intervened to restore order.

The factory has since been shut down indefinitely.

When contacted, Md Salah Uddin, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station, said, "The incident came to light as the factory authorities initially tried to cover it up."

Police arrested Hasan Mahmud Mithun, 28, a security guard of the same factory, on Sunday after Hridoy's elder brother, Liton Miah, filed a murder case with Konabari Police Station against unidentified individuals.

Another person, one Shafiqul Islam, 30, was arrested today in connection to the murder. He is a resident of Hatmadnagar village in Bagmara area of ​​Rajshahi and an employee of Greenland Garments Limited.