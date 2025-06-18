Human chain demands justice for murder of man who refused daughter's marriage proposal

A human chain was organised in Bogura town today, demanding justice for the murder of a man allegedly beaten to death on June 14.

Family members of the deceased, along with leaders and activists from NCP and several other parties, participated in the demonstration.

Jitu Islam, a local Swechchhasebak Dal leader, had allegedly beaten the victim, who is a rickshaw puller, after he refused a marriage proposal for his 14-year-old daughter.

His wife filed a case naming 17 people involved in the murder.

Police detained Jitu, 43, and two of his accomplices immediately after the incident, according to Hasan Basir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar Police Station.

Swechchhasebak Dal said it expelled Jitu as the assistant general secretary of its Bogura District Unit after the incident.

The deceased's sister expressed her concern at the human chain, saying, "My family has no safety until the police arrest my brother's killers."

Another sister said, "Those who killed my brother are still roaming around the town. The police haven't arrested them yet. Don't harbour these killers."

She also criticised the police's negligence in arresting the other accused in the murder.

When contacted, OC Hasan said, "We are trying to arrest the other accused. We hope to arrest them quickly."