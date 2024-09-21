Huge loss, little compensation

Chattogram farmers struggle to recover after floods

Md Harun, a 55-year-old farmer, was seen replanting paddy seedlings in his field at Paindong union in Chattogram's Fatikchhari upazila. His 4 acres of paddy crops were damaged due to flood recently.

"I got Tk 1,000 and 20 kg of fertiliser as compensation from the agriculture department, which is very little compared to the loss," the farmer added.

Following excessive rainfall, the flood destroyed the cultivated paddy in seven upazilas of the district, and farmers like Harun are reportedly having difficulties with money and seedlings to replant the paddy fields.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, the recent flood in Chattogram caused damage to crops worth Tk 394 crore on 58,491 hectares of cropland.

It directly affected at least 1,61,067 farming families.

In Fatikchhari, crops on over 22,000 hectares of land belonging to 7,000 farmers were damaged.

Hasanuzzaman, officer of DAE Fatikchhari, admitted that the compensation is too little than damage.

Abu Taher, a farmer from North Madarsha in Hathazari upazila, has gotten a small amount of cash and other relief from government and aid agencies.

"I got paddy seedlings. But I couldn't plant all of them due to financial constraints," he said.

Taher said he replanted 0.30 acres of field at a cost of Tk 3,800, which was twice the usual.

With struggling to replant, many farmers are also afraid for their future due to damage of their stored food grains.

Alamgir Meah, a farmer from Narayanhat union under Fatikchhari, stored around 500 kg of paddy in a traditional container adjacent to his house to meet his family's demand for the next six months.

But the flood damaged all of that.

"I am afraid of my family's future as I lost my stored paddy," he added.

Nasir Uddin, deputy director of the DAE (Chattogram), said, "This unexpected flood has put us into a challenging situation, as the disaster has damaged many of our structures, including pipelines and pumps used in irrigation."

"We started providing compensation to farmers," he said, adding, "This crisis cannot be overcome only with government support, so private donor groups need to come forward to help farmers."

The agriculture official said they are currently trying to get farmers back to the field as per government directive.