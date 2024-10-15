HSC results today

No central event this year

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for 2024 will be published today.

Students can access their results from their respective colleges or online after 11:00am.

Unlike previous years, there will be no central programme to announce the combined results. Instead, each of the 11 education boards across the country will release the results separately through their respective websites.

In previous years, the results of public exams like SSC and HSC were handed over to the prime minister by the chairmen of the nine general boards, the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board, and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board.

Then it was released through a press conference by the education ministry.

"This year, there will be no central programme or press conference," said Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, head of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board.

Over 14 lakh students were registered for the HSC examinations under the general, technical, and madrasa boards this year.

The exams, which began on June 30, were disrupted by violent protests during the quota reform movement.

Following these disruptions, the remaining exams were postponed, and after the fall of the Hasina-led government, the interim government rescheduled the exams for September 11.

However, amid ongoing protests by some candidates, the remaining exams were cancelled on August 20.

As a result, the government decided to calculate the scores for the six cancelled exams using the subject mapping method, based on students' results from their SSC exams.

Meanwhile, Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud yesterday said if all HSC candidates are given an auto-pass, it will undermine the results of the majority students who passed the examinations through their hard work and efforts.

"I've heard that a small number of students has raised a demand regarding the upcoming HSC examination results, saying that all should be given auto-pass," the adviser told BSS.