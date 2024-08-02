HSC exams postponed until Aug 11

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams have been postponed till August 11.

Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and also of the Dhaka Education Board confirmed the information to The Daily Star yesterday morning.

Following the latest decision, the exams scheduled for August 4, 5, 7, 8, and 11 will not be held on those dates, he said.

Due to the situation surrounding the quota reform protests, the HSC and equivalent exams will be held according to a new schedule after August 11, he said, adding that all exams have been postponed until then.

Earlier, authorities postponed examinations of all education boards scheduled for July 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 29, 31, and August 1.